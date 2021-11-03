The theatre department of Cape Elizabeth High School will present “The Drowsy Chaperone” on Nov. 18-21.

According to an Oct. 29 news release, the production is “A parody of the American musical comedies of the 1920s, the story follows the Man In the Chair, an antisocial yet lonely fan of Broadway, who invites us to listen while he plays a rare recording of his all-time favorite musical. As he sets the needle on the record, the show comes to life onstage, while the Man In the Chair offers his hilarious and critical thoughts on the play, its actors and the world of musical comedy in general.”

Performances are Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 18 – 21. Evening performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are at 7 p.m., with matinee performances Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15/adults, $5/students and seniors. Ticket sales begin Thursday, Nov. 4 at Showtix4u.com/events/capetheater.

The production team includes 26 students in grades 9-12 onstage, a pit band of eight students led by Music Director Joanne Lee, and a tech crew numbering over 40, including students of the Cape Elizabeth High School Technical Theatre class, guided by Technical Director Stephen Price.

According to the release, “For some of these students, this will be their first production experience since 2019 and it’s a delight to see them back at work. They are resilient, energetic, and ready to go.”

Director Christine Marshall, Choreographer Ray Dumont, Set Designers Caitlin and Leigh Wold, and Costume Design Assistant Michael Donovan round out the creative team.

Winner of five Tony Awards and seven Drama Desk Awards, “The Drowsy Chaperone” is a love letter to the American theatre. With singing and dancing flappers, gangsters, movie stars and many, many monkeys (yes, monkeys) in a fast-paced, madcap romp!

Cape Elizabeth High School will seat a reduced house to comply with COVID-19 protocols. Masks must be worn by all audience members. Performers will be masked as well. For more information, visit facebook.com/CEHSTheatreProgram or email [email protected]

Music boosters plan pancake breakfast

South Portland Music Boosters will host a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 6. The event is scheduled for 8 to 10 a.m. at the Hiram Lodge, 39 E Street in South Portland. The cost is $7 per person. Drive-through or dine-in options are available.

Theaters offer production of ‘All Together Now!’

Lyric Music Theater and The Portland Players announce that they will join 2,500 theatrical organizations in all 50 states and over 40 countries by producing a coproduction of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now! A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.”

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International created the revue for theaters across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of Nov. 12, 2021. Performances are scheduled for Nov. 13, 14 and15 at Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland.

“All Together Now!” features songs from Music Theatre’s catalogue of musicals.

“Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!” is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians,” said Drew Cohen, Music Theatre International president and CEO, in an Oct. 30 email. “The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.”

Lyric Music Theater and The Portland Players are joining forces to bring their audiences the show. Under the musical direction of South Portland resident and Lyric regular Bob Gauthier, the cast of 25 will perform 15 songs that represent a range classic and contemporary musical theater accompanied by a live five-piece band.

“We are all so excited to have the opportunity to join theaters across the world in presenting “All Together Now!” and even more excited to collaborate with our friends at The Portland Players to bring our audiences this exciting night of musical theater,” said Joshua Chard, Lyric Music Theater’s director of marketing, in an email.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Lyric Music Theater’s website at www.lyricmusictheater.org.

Lyric Music Theater and The Portland Players are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the previous 48 hours. Masks are to be worn at all times while in the theater. All proceeds will benefit the theaters.

Gratitude Walk scheduled for Nov. 20

In honor of this season of Thanksgiving, Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church will host a Gratitude Walk in Robinson Woods on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. According to a Nov. 1 news release, “The walk is simply to be with others in a spirit of gratitude and be open to learning from the woods.”

The walk will be Led by Linda Greer, director of Marshwood and Kittery Adult and Community Education programs. She has a masters in adult education from the University of Southern Maine where she focused on contemplative practices for learning. As a member of the Maine Outdoor Adventure Club she is known for exploring a variety of slow-paced walks and easy hikes. She brings inspiration from nature into her work, relationships and creative expression.

Participants will gather at 10:30 a.m. to meet fellow walkers, group by walking pace and desired distance, with the goal to finish the walk at the same time and reflect on the experience. Giving thanks with each step, in silence for the first 15 minutes, will be encouraged so walkers can experience the sounds of the forest and feel even deeper gratitude.

There will be group closure to the walk, an opportunity to share in the beauty and peace of the season. Once registered, walkers will receive more information as to the meeting location. Those who would like to join in the walk, can register by email at [email protected] or leave a message at the church office 207-799-8396. Dress warmly. In the event of inclement weather, the walk will be rescheduled.

