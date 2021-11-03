Jenna Leong, Jillian Trapini-Huff and John Kelleher III were elected Tuesday to At-large Board of Education seats in Scarborough.

In the four-way race, Leong received the most votes with 4,418, Trapini-Huff 4,414 votes, Kelleher 4,294 and Joshua Pobrislo 3,839.

All of the candidates were in favor of consolidating three of Scarborough’s elementary schools, which has been proposed in an effort to solve overcrowding and safety issues at the schools.

“We do have three failing, small, undersized and outdated elementary schools that we need to address,” said Trapini-Huff. “I want to make sure that we maintain high integrity in our school system.”

While Trapini-Huff said she doesn’t have anything on her agenda, she is looking forward to solving problems as they come before the board.

“I think that can be a little unpredictable,” she said. “Nobody predicted the pandemic, so I’m just eager to get to work on issues as they arise.”

Trapini-Huff said that she being elected feels “a little surreal” but she is excited to get going.

“It hasn’t totally sunk in,” she said. “I’m just very grateful to the amount of people that showed up to vote on an off-year election.”

Town Council incumbents Paul Johnson and Donald Hamill ran unopposed for their At-large Town Council seats, and April Sither, a former board of education member, also was unopposed in the election to fill a previously vacated council seat.

