FREEPORT — Fifth-seeded Leavitt Area High got second-half goals from Maddie Morin and Eve Martineau to defeat No. 2 Cape Elizabeth 2-0 in the Class B South field hockey title game Wednesday at Freeport High.
Leavitt (15-3) will play the Lawrence-Old Town winner in the state championship game Saturday at Cony High in Augusta, time to be determined. The Hornets last played in the state final in 2012.
Cape Elizabeth finished 13-3-1, playing in the regional final for the first time since 2000.
Leavitt broke through with 1:30 left in the third quarter, freshman Maddie Morin sweeping in a pass from Ava Gardner at the left post.
The Hornets controlled the third, clogging up the middle.
Martineau, a mainstay on defense, clinched Leavitt’s eighth regional title with a goal off a penalty corner with 54 seconds remaining. Morin assisted on the goal.
It was scoreless after the first half, neither team establishing any consistent offensive rushes.
The Hornets had two penalty corners in the first half, neither resulting in a shot. The Capers had one, likewise without a shot.
Leavitt had advanced to the regional final by upsetting previously unbeaten York, the No. 1 seed, 2-1 on Monday.
This story will be updated.
