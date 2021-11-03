CAPE ELIZABETH – Earlier this year, Jackie wrote this herself. Jackie happily reached her Heavenly Home Oct. 26, 2021 with excitement and joy, joining her loving family she had missed so much since their passing. She definitely wanted to see her Savior first.She was born in Presque Isle, Maine on Nov. 24, 1937, the daughter of Gladys and John Greenleaf. Jackie grew up on a little farm in Lowell, Maine and moved to Lincoln as a teenager, living there for many years.One of her happiest journeys took her to Leominster, Mass. Going from there to Milton, Mass., she married and had her two precious treasures, her sons.She soon moved to Bar Harbor, raising her sons there and opening Wee Care Day Care, which was so fulfilling and rewarding for her.She spent many happy years in Springfield, Vt. helping her brother Carroll and sister-in-law Rainey in the ministry. Jackie’s love for the Lord blessed and helped her in countless ways throughout her life.Jackie peacefully settled in Cape Elizabeth and spent her retirement years there.She was predeceased by her Mom and Dad; brothers Reverend Carroll Langley and Hollis (Pat) Langley and sister Mildred Gallagher.Surviving her are the loves of her life, sons Anthony Citrano and Jason Citrano; a long awaited, much-loved grandson, Joshua Citrano; and two dearest sisters-in-law, Lorain Langley and Rella Langley. Many nieces and nephews also survive her.In keeping with her wishes, no service will be held. Her ashes will be privately committed to the sea by her sons.

