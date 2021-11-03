Joseph Stewart Corscadden 1955 – 2021 GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Stewart was born in Glasgow, Scotland to Leo and Rita Corscadden. He grew up in East Kilbride, Scotland before the family emigrated to Birmingham, Ala. in December of 1973. He joined the United States Navy in November 1974 and had a 22-year career as an Aviation Boatswains Mate (Equipment) retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in May of 1996. His second career was that of a Corrections Deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Portland, retiring in October 2016. He married Lorraine Hill on December 29, 1975 in East Kilbride and started their life in the States in April 1976. In 2018 they moved from Brunswick to be with their family in Montana to start their retirement. He had his health issues with Pulmonary Fibrosis since October 2016. He eventually got a double lung transplant in June 2021 but in October 2021 he contracted Covid pneumonia and passed away Oct. 10, 2021. Stewart is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lorraine; sons Ross, Jason and his wife Gabrielle; his precious granddaughters Callie and Claire, of Great Falls, Mont.; brothers Leo Jr. (Donna) of Pinson, Ala., Scott (Louise) of Maylene, Ala.; one niece and five nephews; and five great-nephews; and many other family members in Scotland, England and Australia. There will be a memorial service at Crossroads Memorial Church in Great Falls, Mont. at 11 a.m. on Nov. 5. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Stewart’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Guest Book