Vivian Shannon Chadwick 1922 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Vivian Shannon Chadwick passed away Oct. 25, 2021. Born on Sept. 5, 1922, to Vera Boyington Shannon and Albert E. Shannon in Dover Foxcroft. She was a devoted stay-at-home mom who will be remembered for her green food on St. Patrick’s Day and her enjoyment of watching all the children on Halloween. She loved being a Marine wife and living in different states, especially Hawaii. She was active in the Brunswick United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick “Chad” Chadwick; siblings Ruth Pulkkinen, Barbara Giles, Eva St.Pierre, Glenice Smart, and Linwood Shannon. She is survived by her children Wanda Chadwick, Fred Chadwick and his wife Anita Dexter Chadwick, Susan Chadwick, Barbara Chadwick and her husband Peter Wappler; granddaughter, Barbara May; great-grandchildren Sara, Patrick, and Erin; great-great-grandchildren Sophiea, Madalynn, and Kolby; as well as many nieces and nephews. Also remembered by special friends, Tony and Bonny Alligood of Georgia.

