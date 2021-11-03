Matthew Pillsbury won the only contested race for Freeport Town Council, a District 3 seat that was also sought by Mitchell Rouda, whom Pillsbury beat by a tally of 613-305.

Pillsbury will be taking the seat of former Councilor Doug Reighley, who resigned and left Freeport in September, citing personal reasons.

District 3 encompasses a southern portion of town on the western side of the Harraseeket River.

In uncontested races, two other candidates were also elected for an at-large seat and District 4 seat on the council. Darrell Fournier was elected with 2,696 votes to the at-large position. He will take the place of Councilor Tawni Whitney, who did not seek reelection this year after one term.

Councilor Henry “Chip” Lawrence was reelected with 608 votes for the District 4 seat. He was first appointed in 2018. District 4 makes up the northwestern portion of Freeport.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: