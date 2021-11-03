The results of Gray residents’ vote on three proposed charter amendments Tuesday have been delayed because the counting machine had not been programmed to accept those ballots, Assistant Town Clerk Kailey Hanley said Wednesday.

The results will be available later this week, Hanley said.

If passed, the biggest change would be to the office of the town manager to include the duties of tax collector, town treasurer, road commissioner and general assistance administrator. However, the town manager would have the authority to appoint someone to serve as road commissioner. The town manager would also have the ability to appoint, remove and fix the compensation of the town clerk.

A second amendment would require every proposed ordinance to be posted in the municipal building at least seven days before a first reading and also be published in a local newspaper. After the first reading, proposed ordinances would have to be posted in the municipal building for at least seven more days before the next town council meeting.

Another proposal would require an independent certified public accountant to serve as the town auditor. The auditor would conduct an independent reckoning of accounts and submit an auditor’s report to the town council by 180 days into the fiscal year.

In other election results, Gray residents approved all three state referendum questions Tuesday. A citizen initiative to ban the construction of the Central Maine Power transmission corridor passed 1,576 to 1,049. A $100 million bond to improve state roads and bridges was approved 1,798 to 849. A constitutional amendment to give all Mainers the right to grow and consume their own food passed 1,654 to 904.

Of the 7,039 registered voters in Gray, 2,671 cast ballots for a 38% turnout.

