SACO — Voters here agreed to bond up to $50 million to rebuild the 50-year-old Water Resource Recovery facility 3,479 to 1,733 in voting Tuesday, Nov. 2. City officials have said the Front Street facility is subject to hydraulic backups, increased demand on the service, and poor ability to meet anticipated regulatory requirements.

As well, voters elected two new members to the Saco School Board. Arthur Archie was elected in Ward 1, besting Ethan Alcorn 373-305. In Ward 5, William Gayle earned 435 votes to the 227 votes cast for Kerry Grover. Both were open seats.

Incumbent School Board members Jeffrey Richard in Ward 3 and Elizabeth Johnston in Ward 7 were unopposed in their bids for reelection.

Three incumbents, Marshall Archer in Ward 1, Joseph Gunn in Ward 3, and Jodi MacPhail in Ward 6 were unopposed for re-election to the Saco City Council.

Voters also handily approved nine amendments to the city charter.

