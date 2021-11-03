Scarborough voters authorized bonds Tuesday to replace the turf field and track at the high school and to buy a new fire truck.

The $1.9 million field and track bond passed 4,044 to 3,378, and up to $725,000 in borrowing to replace a 26-year-old fire engine was approved 4,897 to 2,456.

The track was originally installed in 1979 and resurfaced in 2006. The turf was installed in 2006, and now exceeds its 10-year lifespan. Adjustments to the discus ring and long jump pits will also be made with the funding.

Scarborough residents also voted “yes” on Question 1 to halt the construction of Central Maine Power’s transmission line, 4,213 votes to 3,398 votes.

About 41%, or 7,813, of Scarborough’s registered voters cast ballots on Tuesday, according to Town Clerk Tody Justice.

