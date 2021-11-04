The Bath Area Family YMCA and its branch at the Brunswick Landing are hosting an online auction through Nov. 12. The public can bid on items donated by the community, including local business gift certificates, fly fishing lessons, an overnight stay aboard a houseboat, and over 80 other opportunities.

Proceeds from the Forever Grateful auction will support Y programs like swimming lessons, the mobile Veggie Van and childcare for busy families as the Y continues to make its programs available to all, regardless of income.

“We remain deeply grateful to our members and community partners who have rallied to support one another throughout this time of hardship and uncertainty,” Y CEO Sabrina Murphy said.

The public is invited to participate in the auction or make a gift to the Y Annual Campaign at bathymca.org. For more information contact Andrea at [email protected] or (207) 443-4112 x26.

