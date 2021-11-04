Brandon Mazer emerged the winner of an at-large Portland City Council seat on Thursday, in what is believed to be the first ranked-choice election in the United States to end in a tie and be decided by a game of chance.

Outside City Hall, Portland City Clerk Kathy Jones drew a name from an antique bowl that she had brought from home to decide who would win the seat in the four-way race. The drawing of lots came after an instant runoff resulted in a tie between the top two finishers, Mazer and Roberto Rodriguez, who each received 8,529 votes.

More than 100 people came out to see the winner be chosen.

Rodriguez immediately requested a recount.

According to runoff results provided by the city, there were 4,226 “inactive ballots” during the final round of counting. It’s unclear whether those were ballots that left the at-large race blank or did not rank either Rodriguez or Mazer or could not be processed by the voting machine but could still be counted – or some combination of all three.

Rodriguez, who before the instant runoff received 273 more first-place votes than second-place finisher Mazer, had issued a statement late Wednesday thanking his supporters and raising the possibility of a recount.

“I am committed to every vote being counted, as that is the promise of democracy, an ideal I served in the Army to uphold,” Rodriguez said. “My team and I will support a transparent and rigorous recount as needed.”

Mazer issued a statement on Wednesday as well, saying “I look forward to following the procedures that govern our elections.”

Ties in elections are rare, but they are even more unusual in ranked-choice elections, where candidates must receive a majority of votes to win.

Portland implemented ranked choice voting in 2011. In addition to adding the voting method to the city charter, the city clerk was charged with adopting additional rules to run the elections. To break ties, the rules say “the City Clerk shall determine the winner in public by lot.” The rules do not add specificity, but the city suggested that the winner would be determined by a random drawing, rather than a coin toss.

At just about 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Elections Administrator Paul Riley took two small envelopes out of a larger manila envelope and handed them to the candidates. Inside were cards with their names on them. They were asked to fold them in half and put them in the bowl, which Riley swirled around without looking. Jones, whose back had been turned during the swirling, then pulled a card from the bowl.

“We have pulled Mazer, Brandon J., ” she announced as some in the crowd cheered.

It was a highly unusual event in a ranked-choice election.

Over 400 ranked-choice elections have been held in the United States, said Chris Hughes, policy director of the Ranked Choice Voting Center, and this is the first one he’s aware of that ended in a tie.

“From everything I have seen, ties tend to happen in smaller elections,” he said. “They don’t tend to happen when there’s like 15,000 votes cast. And every election law I have seen decides ties by lot.”

Hughes said inactive ballots in ranked-choice races, like the 4,226 found in the final round of Portland’s vote count, generally are defined as exhausted ballots –ones that run out of rankings during the rounds of counting.

State law governing statewide ranked-choice elections also calls for ties between last-place candidates to be “decided by lot” – only unlike the city’s rules, the candidate selected by lot loses.

Prior to the instant runoff, Rodriguez led the at-large contest with 5,553 votes or just over 29 percent. Mazer had 5,280 votes or nearly 28 percent. Travis Curran had 4,776 votes or 25 percent. And Stuart Tisdale had 3,480 votes or 16.6 percent. About 8 percent of Portland ballots did not choose any candidates in the at-large race.

Tuesday’s election comes at a pivotal stage for Maine’s largest city. None of the three incumbent councilors sought re-election, leaving a third of the council up for grabs.

Even with the at-large race undecided, Tuesday’s results continued a streak of wins for Portland progressives, who passed four citizen referendums last fall that ushered in rent control, a higher minimum wage and a Green New Deal for Portland and strengthened a ban on facial recognition software. Progressives also captured a majority of seats on the charter commission.

