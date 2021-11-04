The Rotary Club of Freeport invites the public to donate their bottle redemptions at Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolates & Confections in support of families in the local community and abroad.

The organization recently announced that funds from the recyclables program launched during the pandemic would be shared between local Freeport programs and the Kakamega Children’s Care Centre in Kenya.

Donations can be left at Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Factory on R 1 in Freeport. Donations should be dropped off in strong, securely closed bags.

The Kakamega Children’s Care Centre, an extension of the Friends of Kakamega Organization, provides a home and education to orphaned and vulnerable children and support to their families. The Rotary Club of Freeport has been supporting the Kakamega Centre for 17 years. In that time, they have raised more than $80,000 to help lift the poverty of over 200 families. The group has sent supplies including pens, sheets, pillowcases, towels, and many other basic necessities. In addition, they have raised funds for laptops and solar lights for the organization.

Visit friendsofkakamega.org for more information.

Funds raised through bottle redemption will also go toward community projects and scholarships for graduating high school seniors, which normally amount to $6,000 each year. Visit freeport-rotary.org for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: