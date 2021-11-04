Maine is reporting 692 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and four additional deaths, as the state ramps up vaccinations for elementary-aged schoolchildren.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has logged 106,473 cases of COVID-19, and 1,197 deaths.

But the prospect of immunizing a new group of people, ages 5-11, means that the state’s overall vaccination rates should climb in the coming weeks, by up to 7 percent, depending on how many parents bring their children in for their shots. Federal regulators gave the final approval Tuesday evening to Pfizer’s vaccine for ages 5-11, with schoolchildren receiving one-third of the dose that adults get. Pfizer is a two-shot regimen spaced three weeks apart.

“Vaccination is one of the best tools we have available to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ensure children not only stay safe and healthy but can continue participating in the in-person activities that we know are important for their physical and mental health,” Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Some health care providers already were scheduling appointments for younger children on Wednesday, though it will take some time for the rollout to be fully operational at schools and clinics.

“We’re asking parents for a bit of patience,” Shah said. “We know you’ve been waiting so long for your kids to have the chance to get vaccinated. What we’re asking is you wait just a bit longer while all the pieces come into place.”

Some clinics started up as soon as Wednesday, with more expected next week, and many school-based clinics to offer the first shot before Thanksgiving. Vaccinations are available or will soon be available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices and school-based or community-based clinics.

Naomi Schucker of Gorham said her daughter, 11-year-old Nora Schucker, jumped at the chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Shucker accompanied her daughter to the clinic in Falmouth Wednesday afternoon to get the Pfizer shot.

“It’s too bad she had to wear a mask. Otherwise, you would have seen her grinning from ear to ear,” Schucker joked during a phone interview Wednesday evening. “She is super happy and thrilled to get the additional protection.”

Schucker said that her daughter, a sixth-grader at Gorham Middle School, suffered no adverse reactions to the vaccination.

“She has been doing great,” Schucker said. “The only side effect has been extreme happiness.”

