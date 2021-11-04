SACO — Thornton Academy senior Mia-Claire Kezal has been named as this year’s Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen. The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities.

“We’re so proud that Mia-Claire Kezal was selected as Thornton Academy’s DAR Good Citizen Award recipient,” Headmaster Rene Menard said. “Mia-Claire exemplifies our school pillars of respect, responsibility, compassion, and investment. Her commitment to our school, our community, and her intent to serve our nation by attending a service academy upon graduation from TA make her a role model for so many of our students.”

The award is open to all senior students and the process used to select Thornton’s annual recipient includes multiple levels. First, faculty are sent a nomination form to put forward worthy seniors for the award. Once the top three nominated students are identified, they are voted on by the senior class until a winner emerges. Kezal was informed of the award on Oct. 14 by Headmaster Menard and her father, dean and head football coach, Kevin Kezal. Mia-Claire is considering her options next year which include potentially running track at the college level or attending a United States service academy.

“My experience at TA over the past four years, both in the classroom and on the track and soccer field has been a positive experience,” Kezal said. “In the classroom, I have made great relationships with my teachers who have challenged me to become a better student. I always try to stay engaged and contribute to the class. On the track and soccer field, I pride myself on being a positive leader. I never want my teammates to feel unsupported and to be afraid to make a mistake. I have always tried to keep a positive outlook on a situation and keeping a smile has been a huge help.”

Kezal now has the option to apply for the scholarship attached to the award. She is a high-achieving student taking four AP level courses and participates in girls soccer and track for the Golden Trojans.

