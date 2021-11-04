KENNEBUNK – Jack A. Harrison, 77, of Kennebunk, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home at River Ridge Center in Kennebunk.

He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Feb. 5, 1944, a son of Donald and Geraldine (Mertz) Harrison. He graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 1963.

Jack was employed as a master painter and paperhanger for over 20 years. He used his skill to help many people with their homes and businesses with paint and wallpaper throughout his community. Even later in life he was known for assessing how the paint and wallpaper would adhere to surfaces wherever he was. He later owned and operated The Tackle Box in Wells for several years. He really liked the connection he made with his customers from the big fish stories, to exotic fishing trips to family fishing fun.

Jack had many interesting hobbies. He enjoyed all outdoor activities especially year-round fishing, golf, and hunting. Most of all, Jack loved his family and friends. They will miss his smile, humor and his ability to survive. Rest in peace, Mitten.

He was predeceased by his parents, one brother, Larry Harrison and one nephew, Robby Harrison.

He is survived by his two sons, Scott A. Harrison and wife Jennifer of Charlotte, North Carolina, Chad A. Harrison and wife Danielle of Saco and five grandchildren, Kali, Kyle, Ty, Macey and Reese. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Harrison and wife Judith Nedeau of Fort Myers, Florida, and his sister, Joann Beaudoin and husband Raymond of Kennebunk, several nieces and nephews.

At the family’s request, services are private. He will be laid to rest in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Jack’s memorial page, watch his family video or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank River Ridge Center in Kennebunk for all their care and compassion throughout the years for making this his home.

﻿

Guest Book