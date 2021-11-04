PORTLAND – Saralee Rosen, 85, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at The Cedars.Saralee was born on March 14, 1936, and was raised in Portland on Munjoy Hill. She was the daughter of Abe and Rose Kaplan Glovsky. Saralee attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1954. In 1958 she married John M. (Jack) Rosen. They were married for 52 years until his passing in 2010. Together they raised two children, Karen Rosen Brenner and David Rosen.Saralee worked many years for Deering Ice Cream (her favorite flavor was Moose Tracks), Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and her son’s deli – David Rosen’s Full Belly Deli. Work and family were most important to Saralee, and she had the best of both worlds when she worked at the Full Belly Deli with her family. Saralee remembered everyone’s order and was everyone’s favorite mother.But without a doubt, her favorite job was Nana to Abby Elizabeth Rosen, Grace Emily Brenner and Leviticus Jes Rosen.In her lifetime, Saralee gave much to her community, especially to local Jewish organizations.She was a longtime member of Shaarey Tphiloh Synagogue and Sisterhood.Saralee was predeceased by her parents; sister, Gladys; brother, Leonard; and her husband, Jack.She is survived by her children, Karen (husband David) and David (wife Arren); her grandchildren, Abby, Grace and Levi; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.The family wants to thank the wonderful staff at The Cedars, who cared for and loved Saralee (in spite of her occasional sarcastic humor and strong will). Also, a special thank you to Cedars staff member, Kelly Yattaw and Saralee’s longtime CNA, Misty.Arrangements handled by Portland Jewish Funeral Home. Services will be private.In memory of Saralee, take a friend to lunch.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to:The Cedars630 Ocean Ave.Portland, ME 04103

