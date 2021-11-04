A Midcoast police officer was arrested Monday, accused of sexually assaulting a teen on numerous occasions during the past seven months and suggesting that he kill her mother so they could be together.

Christopher C. Hast, 32, of Rockland was arrested Monday and charged with 12 counts of Class B gross sexual assault. The charges allege the offenses began in April and continued to Oct. 27.

Hast is a police officer with the Stockton Springs Police Department. Hast has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. He started working there in August 2015, according to the town manager.

Hast also worked as a part-time police officer for Thomaston from 2015, until he was released in 2018, as well as a court officer at the Knox County Courthouse more than six years ago.

The affidavit filed in the Knox County court by Maine State Police Detective Christopher Crawford said he began investigating the case on Oct. 29 when the victim reported the offense to a counselor.

The affidavit stated the victim said two weeks earlier that Hast had sent her a Snapchat message alluding to killing her mother so they could be together. District Attorney Natasha Irving said in court Wednesday, Nov. 3, that when the phone was recovered the message mentioned by the girl was found.

Hast denied the charges when being interviewed by the state police detective, according to the affidavit. Police also obtained a search warrant to seize his cellphone from his pickup truck.

Hast made his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 3, via video. Judge John Martin set bail at $10,000 cash with a house arrest requirement, and that Hast wear a GPS tracking device, as well as have a Maine Pre-Trial Contract. District Attorney Natasha Irving had asked for $50,000 cash bail.

Defense attorney Jane Langdon-Gray argued for lower bail, saying he could not raise $50,000 in cash. She said he has no criminal record. She said his parents may be able to raise $5,000 in cash and that he was willing to wear a GPS device to track his movements.

Hast is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 27. He did not enter a plea at his initial appearance because the case has not gone to a grand jury.

Hast asked the court to appoint an attorney to represent him.

