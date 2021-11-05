WHERE: Alfond Stadium, Orono

KICKOFF: Saturday, noon

WEB/TV: FloSports/WPXT

ALL-TIME SERIES: Maine leads, 5-3

LAST MEETING: March 20, 2021, won by Maine, 35-19

LAST WEEK: Stony Brook had a bye; Maine defeated Rhode Island, 45-24

KEY STAT: 6, number of turnovers Maine has on the season, ranking first in the Colonial Athletic Association and third in the nation for fewest turnovers

OUTLOOK: This is a must-win for the Black Bears in their quest to keep their FCS playoff hopes alive. Stony Brook’s three CAA losses have been by a total of 20 points, and the Seawolves beat Delaware and Richmond in their last two games, both at home. Stony Brook is a physical team that will try to dominate up front. The Seawolves average 171.9 yards rushing per game, third in the CAA. Ty’Son Lawton leads the CAA with 787 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. Maine’s defensive front will be tested. The Black Bears give up an average of 152.3 rushing yards per game but are coming off a game in which they limited Rhode Island – another strong rushing team – to just 68 rushing yards. The Black Bears, led by LB Ray Miller (the CAA defensive player of the week), want to force the game into the hands of QB Tyquell Fields, who has completed 57 percent of his passes for 1,459 and six touchdowns, but with eight interceptions.

During its three-game winning streak, Maine has limited opponents to just 9 of 35 third-down conversions (26 percent). The Black Bears have converted 19 of 44 third-down chances (43 percent) and have increased their time of possession by over two minutes (28:56) in that stretch. Much of that has been because of a resurgent running game, led by Freddie Brock. Maine has averaged 175.3 rushing yards per game during its streak, with Brock averaging 92.7. That has taken a lot of pressure off QB Derek Robertson, who has thrown 10 touchdown passes (four last week) and only two interceptions. Devin Young has emerged as his favorite receiver, with 38 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns. Stony Brook has forced 13 turnovers, recovering eight fumbles.

OF NOTE: QB Joe Fagnano, who suffered a high ankle sprain in his right foot in the second game of the season, returned to practice this week and will dress for the game. … Maine is 3-1 at home against Stony Brook. … Maine DEs Jamehl Wiley and Justin Sambu are expected to be out at least another week because of their injuries. Offensive guard Matthias Staalsoe could return this week, but it’s unlikely. WR Andre Miller (hamstring) is considered day-to-day and is likely to be a game-time decision. … Maine has allowed just 10 sacks, with only four in its last six games. Stony Brook comes in with 14 sacks.

