PORTLAND — A Scarborough man was sentenced Oct. 28 in U.S. District Court in Portland for filing a false document in relation to a workers’ compensation claim, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge D. Brock Hornby sentenced Michael Collins, 63, to three years of probation. In addition, Hornby ordered Collins to pay $12,682.74 in restitution to Bath Iron Works (BIW). Collins pleaded guilty on June 21.

According to court records, Collins was employed as an electrician at BIW. He filed a claim under the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act around May 2018, claiming he suffered a work-related injury that left him totally disabled. BIW did not contest the claim and Collins began receiving benefit payments and medical treatment payments. In September 2018, the adjuster handling the claim became suspicious that Collins may have been working while continuing to claim he was totally disabled. The adjuster hired a private investigator, who conducted surveillance on numerous dates throughout the next several months. The surveillance revealed that Collins was working as a self-employed electrician.

On Jan. 7, 2019, Collins falsely claimed on a required form that he did not have any earnings from employment or self-employment. His conduct caused BIW to suffer a loss of $12,682.74.

The U.S. Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

