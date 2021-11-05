TURNER — Leavitt only needed two minutes to score its first touchdown Friday night in a Class C South football semifinal against Wells.

The top-seeded Hornets rarely slowed down from there.

Leavitt scored five touchdowns in the first half and defeated fifth-seeded Wells, 46-12. The Hornets (7-0) will host the regional final next weekend against No. 2 Cape Elizabeth (8-1).

On the first play from scrimmage, Ben Sirois ran up the middle for 62 yards. Three plays later, Dayton Calder punched it in from the 2. After a successful 2-point conversion, the Hornets held an 8-0 lead.

Leavitt quickly forced a Wells punt, and on the fourth play of the ensuing drive, quarterback Noah Carpenter found Sawyer Hathaway for a 48-yard touchdown pass over the top of the defense. Carpenter ran in the 2-point conversion to give Leavitt a 16-0 lead with 3:55 left in the first quarter.

Wells quarterback Brady Fox passed to Conner Whitten for 37 yards to move the ball to the Leavitt 1, then scored with a strong second effort to cut the deficit to 16-6.

But the Hornets extended their lead to 40-6 by halftime. Calder broke free for a 66-yard run, Carpenter scored from the 5 after a Wells fumble, and Brett Coburn caught a 16-yard TD pass from Carpenter.

Fox rushed for another Wells touchdown in the second half.

FREEPORT 27, POLAND 7: Jordan Knighton ran for a pair of scores, leading the third-seeded Falcons (6-2) to a Class D quarterfinal victory over the sixth-seeded Knights (2-5) in Freeport.

Knighton scored the first two touchdowns. Nick White and Tony Casale also had rushing touchdowns for Freeport, which next faces either No. 2 Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale or No. 7 Bucksport.

MARANACOOK 50, DIRIGO 7: Chris Reid passed for two touchdowns in the first quarter, then added three touchdown runs as the fifth-seeded Black Bears (5-3) routed the No. 2 Cougars (7-3) in the 8-Man Small School South final in Dixfield.

Maranacook raced to a 30-0 lead in the first quarter. Reid connected with Thomas Struck for TD passes of 14 and 55 yards, and Owen Dunn also scored twice on runs of 14 and 47 yards.

– Adam Robinson of the Sun Journal contributed to this roundup.

