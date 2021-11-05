ORONO — Hana Davis scored the tying goal early in the second half and Poppy Lambert got the winner on a rebound early in the fourth quarter as Maine advanced to the championship game of the America East field hockey tournament with a 2-1 victory Friday afternoon against California.
Maine (14-6), the No. 1 seed and tournament host, will play for an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament on Sunday against third-seeded Albany, which beat No. 2 Monmouth, 1-0. The Black Bears have never won the conference title.
FOOTBALL
CONFERENCE USA announced that it will add Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State in 2023 as the league tries to replenish its ranks after having nine schools announce plans to leave in the last month.
C-USA has lost six members to the American Athletic Conference and three to the Sun Belt Conference, leaving only five schools that have not announced plans to exit the league. The NCAA requires Football Bowl Subdivision leagues to have at least eight teams.
