CLASS A

Who: Windham (18-0) vs. Brunswick (15-2)

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where: Massabesic High, Waterboro

Outlook: Windham was the dominant force in the South all season, featuring skilled players across the field. Senior forward Sarah Talon is coming off a pair of three-goal games – in an 8-2 regional semifinal win against Thornton Academy and a 3-0 win against Gorham in the South final. Junior midfielder Abbey Thornton and freshman stopper Stella Jarvais were, like Talon, considered the best players at their positions in the SMAA. Windham has outscored its opponents 97-8 and is seeking its first state title since going back-to-back in 2013 and 2014. … Brunswick has already knocked off one unbeaten team when it took down top-seeded Bangor in overtime in the North final, 2-1. The Dragons, who last won a state title in 2009, have shown a diverse offense during their three playoff wins. Freshman Alexis Morin leads the way with three goals, including the winning tally against Bangor. Riley McAllaster, Mia Klimash and Logan Brown also have found the net, and senior Molly Traub is another threat. Senior goalie Sophia Morin has come up big in the past two games with 12 saves in a 2-1 win against Camden Hills and 13, including a penalty kick, in the Bangor win. … The North champion has won the last five state finals, including four straight by Camden Hills from 2016-19.

CLASS B

Who: Cape Elizabeth (16-1) vs. Hermon (17-0)

When: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Where: Massabesic High, Waterboro

Outlook: This is a rematch of the 2019 state championship game, won by Cape Elizabeth, 4-0. The Capers also won the state crown in 2018, and with no playoffs last season because of the pandemic, Cape is playing for its third consecutive Gold Ball. Cape Elizabeth has outscored opponents 88-7, and three of those goals allowed came in a 3-2 loss to Yarmouth that was the Capers’ only defeat of the season. In seniors Maggie Cochran and Emily Supple, Cape Elizabeth has two of the most prolific scorers in the state. Cochran had a hat trick in a 4-1 win over York in the regional semifinals, and Supple scored all three goals in a 3-0 win over Yarmouth in the regional final. … Hermon boasts a potent offense in its own right. The Hawks have 104 goals, and outscored three opponents 24-0 in the North regional. Sydney Gallop and Lyndsee Reed each scored two goals in Hermon’s 6-0 win over Mt. Desert Island in the regional final. The Hawks have scored five or more goals in 14 of 17 games, and they also have 11 shutouts. Over the last two complete seasons (2019 and 2021), Hermon’s record is 34-1, the lone loss coming to Cape Elizabeth in the 2019 final.

CLASS C

Who: Maranacook (15-1-1) vs. Bucksport (17-0)

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where: Gehrig Johnson Field, Presque Isle Middle School

Outlook: Maranacook will be making its second appearance in a state championship game, the other coming in 2018 when the Black Bears lost to Fort Kent, 1-0. Maranacook earned this trip by defeating defending champion Traip Academy 1-0 in the South final on an Ella Schmidt goal midway through the second half. Maranacook’s only loss this year was to Medomak Valley, a strong Class B South team, on Oct. 5. Since then, the Black Bears are 6-0, outscoring opponents 29-0. Emily Harper is Maranacook’s leading scorer. … Bucksport is making its second appearance in a state final, and first since 2002, when the Golden Bucks were in Class B and lost 2-1 to Falmouth. Bucksport advanced with a 1-0 win over Fort Kent in the North title game. Natasha Monreal scored the only goal on a breakaway, and Jett Shook made seven saves. The Golden Bucks have outscored opponents 141-9.

CLASS D

Who: North Yarmouth Academy (16-0-1) vs. Wisdom (16-2)

When: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Where: Gehrig Johnson Field, Presque Isle Middle School

Outlook: North Yarmouth Academy has won the last two Class D titles (in 2018 and 2019). The Panthers have scored 102 goals while giving up only five. They beat Rangeley 7-0 in the South final, getting four goals in the first 12 minutes. Angel Huntsman is the Panthers’ leading scorer, but she has plenty of help, including Jasmine Huntsman, Emily Robbins and Maggie Holt. Holt is particularly effective at setting up chances on set plays. The only blemish on NYA’s record is a 1-1 tie with Yarmouth, which was the second-best team in Class B South. … Wisdom will be playing in its first state championship game. The Pioneers defeated Penobscot Valley 3-0 in the North final, getting two goals from Olivia Ouellette and another from Abbie Lerman. Lerman has over 100 career goals, with 38 goals and 18 assists this year as a junior.

Staff writers Mike Lowe, Steve Craig and Travis Lazarczyk contributed to this report.

