Maine reports 601 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths

Maine reported 601 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and seven additional deaths.

The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 487.3 on Friday, compared to 470.1 a week ago and 589 a month ago. Since the pandemic began, Maine has logged 107,074 cases of COVID-19, and 1,204 deaths.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, during a Senate health committee hearing on Thursday, asked top national public health officials about the continued high case counts in Maine despite having one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation.

Maine had the 18th-highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the nation on Friday, with 35 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute. The national average is 22 cases per 100,000 population. New Hampshire and Vermont also have infection rates well above the national average.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said to Collins during the hearing that there are “confounding multiple factors,” but that unvaccinated people are at much greater risk.

“A vaccinated compared to an unvaccinated person has a multifold less likelihood of being infected, a multifold less likelihood of being hospitalized or dying,” Fauci said. “I think there were probably confounding multiple factors going into the difficult situation that your citizens in your state are going through, but there’s no doubt that the vaccines are clearly much better in the sense of protecting you from infection, hospitalizations, or death compared to the unvaccinated.”

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, has said in recent weeks that the uneven uptake of vaccines in Maine is a contributing factor, with pockets of unvaccinated people to spread the disease. Cumberland County’s 80 percent vaccination rate, for instance, is about 20 percentage points higher than rural counties like Franklin, Piscataquis, Somerset and Oxford.

Shah also has cited the state’s previously low case counts as a reason that the delta variant surge has been sustained in Maine while subsiding in other parts of the country. The much more contagious delta variant is burning through unvaccinated populations, he has said, and Maine’s low case counts over much of the pandemic means that unvaccinated populations did not have much natural immunity to COVID-19 when the delta variant hit.

Meanwhile, federal regulators this week approved the Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, and the rollout for that age group began in Maine this week, with more school-based and community clinics expected in the coming weeks.

Shah, in a media briefing on Thursday in which he appeared with the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said that one of the big challenges with the pediatric rollout will be combating misinformation about the vaccine. Rumors have spread about the COVID-19 vaccines, with one of the most common being the false claim that the vaccines can cause fertility problems. The vaccines have no affect on fertility, according to the U.S. CDC. Shah said misinformation “complicates efforts” by “shifting the conversation away from answering honest, earnest questions” by spreading “bad faith nonsense.” “Parents end up not knowing what to believe, so they believe nothing,” Shah said. He said one-on-one conversations with pediatricians should help correct misinformation, but it will be a challenge. A national survey conducted in October by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that 27 percent of American families were ready to get their elementary-aged children vaccinated as soon as it’s approved. However, 35 percent say they definitely will not or will only do so if required. One-third are in the “wait and see” category. This story will be updated.

