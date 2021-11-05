Two men, including one from Scarborough, suffered minor injuries during an accident on Oct. 25 on the Maine Turnpike.

At approximately 11:46 p.m., Maine State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound at mile marker 18 in Wells, according to the State Police.

The preliminary investigation shows 43-year-old Cornelius Hegarty III of Salisbury, Massachusetts, was driving his 2013 Toyota Corolla north on I-95 when he crashed into a 2021 Subaru Forester occupied by 64-year-old Carol Funk and 65-year-old Steven Funk of Scarborough. Both were transported to York Hospital for minor injuries.

Hegarty was arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence. He was summonsed to appear in court at later date. Prior to the crash, a complaint was reported to dispatch about Hegarty driving erratically.

Hegarty was not injured.

