The Philadelphia 76ers fined Ben Simmons for missing Thursday night’s 109-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN, one day after Simmons told Daryl Morey, the Sixers president of basketball operation, he still wasn’t mentally ready to rejoin the team.

Simmons was fined $360,000 for missing the game. The Sixers plan to continue fining him until he resumes his basketball-related obligation and cooperates with their medical team on his mental health issues.

Simmons’ refusal to accept the Sixers’ assistance to address his mental readiness to play is frustrating the organization. The disgruntled point guard has been working instead with mental health professionals through the National Basketball Players Association since this summer. He has not shared details of those meetings with the Sixers.

He has, however, received treatment from the team doctors for a back ailment. In addition to receiving treatment, he’s participated in individual shooting drills. Simmons has yet to become a full participant in team activities at the Sixers’ practice facilities.

Before Thursday, the three-time All-Star had been fined close to $2 million for missing five games (four exhibitions), practices, and meetings.

Prior to these recent developments, Simmons said he wanted to be traded in a meeting with Sixers executives, and later communicated that he believes his partnership with the team and Joel Embiid has run its course.

