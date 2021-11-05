MACHIAS — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage boy from New York in Down East Maine, officials said Friday.
Police in Machias received a report of potential gunfire after midnight Thursday, and the 17-year-old’s body was hours found later on a lawn, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
The death was ruled a homicide Friday after an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office, Moss said.
Maine State Police would not release the cause of death. Investigators also didn’t release the boy’s identity on Friday.
State police asked anyone who saw what happened or has information about the case to come forward.
