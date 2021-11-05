One of the largest health systems in Maine has announced that it is raising hourly pay by $2 in an effort to recruit and retain workers as health care providers and other sectors of the economy continue to struggle with staffing.

Northern Light Health announced Thursday that the starting pay for workers will increase to $17 an hour from $15. The minimum wage in Maine is $12.15 an hour.

Northern Light has several locations in Maine including Northern Light Inland Hospital and Northern Light Continuing Care Lakewood in Waterville and Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield.

Workers at Northern Light’s Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor also will see a pay increase.

With the new starting wage, a person working 40 hours a week would make more than $35,300.

“This will help us recruit and retain the talented people we need to provide the best patient care possible,” Northern Light spokeswoman Sara Barry said in a statement. “We are always assessing staffing resources and market conditions, and we believe it’s important to continue to invest in our staff and ensure that we remain competitive.”

The pay hike will benefit nurses, nursing assistants and others, but Barry in her statement and in a follow-up email did not specify other workers who will see an increase.

When asked how many workers will benefit, Barry in an email said only that, “We are still analyzing the impact.”

The move comes as health systems struggle to keep staff who are at the forefront of a global health crisis brought by COVID-19.

