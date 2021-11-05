A Crash Course in Digital Downloads: Discover Kanopy, Flipster, and cloudLibrary will be held Monday, Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. at Scarborough Public Library Meeting Room, registration is required.

The Library’s Adult Services Team is offering this in-person class to introduce people to three digital resources that can be accessed from home, for free with a Scarborough Public Library card: Kanopy video streaming, Flipster magazines, and cloudLibrary eBooks and eAudiobooks.

Kanopy is a streaming service which offers the best in classic, independent, and documentary films. A library membership entitles people to 10 play credits a month in addition to unlimited viewing of Great Courses and children’s programs. Kanopy works with most streaming and mobile devices as well as on computers.

Tired of paying for magazine subscriptions or running out of room to store your back issues? Flipster offers 40 of the library’s most popular magazines, including The New Yorker, The Atlantic, This Old House, and People, in a digital format very similar to flipping through a traditional magazine. A few years of prior issues are available and unlike with print subscriptions, everyone can read the latest issue at the same time.

cloudLibrary is the Library’s source for lending eBooks and eAudiobooks. During the pandemic, more patrons discovered the convenience of borrowing a free book from the Library without ever leaving home. cloudLibrary works on computers and most mobile devices.

Bring your own device; we’ll have computers available as well. This class is limited to 8 people and registration is required. To register, email [email protected] or phone the Reference Desk at 883-4723 option 4.

