Maine Wool Blanket. Seacolors Yarnery is an 80-acre farm in Washington, Maine where owner Nanne Kennedy is very busy. In a video on her website, she says, “I prepare soil, I raise grass, I graze sheep, I dye wool and I make yarn, sweaters and blankets.” Everything she does is “bioregionally produced,” within a five-mile radius of the farm. Her sheep have superfine wool, which she processes using natural salts and acids. Considering the pasture to pillow process, these blankets and throws are quite a deal. $300 to $600 at getwool.com

Kaantha Blankets and Throws. Boda Bazaar is a Portland-based, independent design and importing business that mostly sells textiles that are sustainably and fairly made in India. Kaantha is a type of embroidery often practiced by women in rural, Southeast Asia, recycling dhotis and saris to make one-of-a-kind quilts stacked with soft silks and rhythmic hand-stitching. Each product is unique, from its size to tiny spots, minor rips and non-aligned patterns. $75 to $225 at BodaBazaar.com

Remembrance Blanket. Passamaquoddy Two Spirit Master Basket Maker Geo Neptune designed this dawn-hued, limited-edition wool blanket with a motif based on the Wabanaki “tree of life” double curve, representing the circle of life and their creation story. Neptune used a mirrored style to illustrate the duality found within themself, within nature and within every person who sees this gorgeous blanket. Plus, it’s currently on sale. $176.80 at eighthgeneration.com

Bethel Cotton Blanket. Monmouth-based Brahms Mount carries on New England’s textile traditions by using vintage, electric looms that the company has salvaged from old mill towns. These cotton, cable weave blankets are a timeless design in luxury stores around the world. $322 to $456 at brahmsmount.com

