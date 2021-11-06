WATERBORO — Winslow’s boys’ soccer team surrendered one goal in its first 18 games this fall.

Saturday evening on the campus of Massabesic High, the Black Raiders gave up two to the Yarmouth Clippers in the first 16 minutes of the Class B state final. That was more than enough for Yarmouth to take home another Gold Ball.

Sutter Augur and Isaac Grondin did the honors in the first half and Truman Peters added another goal in the second as the Clippers prevailed, 3-0, to win Class B for the sixth time in the last seven postseasons and capture the program’s 14th championship.

“These guys had fun every single day,” said Yarmouth Coach Mike Hagerty, who won his 11th title with the program. “They supported each other. Our captains were great and the senior leadership on this team was unselfish all season.”

Yarmouth (17-0-2) staggered Winslow (18-1) in the fourth minute. Off a long throw from Liam Hickey, the ball came to Stevie Walsh, who set up Augur for a shot that beat goalkeeper Jason Reynolds.

“We talked about scoring early and putting them away because they hadn’t really been down before,” said Augur. “Stevie Walsh had a beautiful header back across, and I tapped it in.”

Yarmouth made it 2-0 with 24:21 left in the first half, off a corner kick. Adam McLaughlin served the ball in front and Grondin, who had just subbed in seconds earlier, was there at the near post to one-time it home.

“We’d talked about Winslow not marking the front post and I happened to make that front-post run,” Grondin said. “Adam played a perfect corner and dropped it right in. I just stuck my foot out and it hit my foot and went in.”

The Black Raiders didn’t produce a shot in the first half and were equally frustrated in the second half.

The Clippers knew a third goal would be critical, and with 20:53 to play, they made it 3-0 off a free kick. Hickey passed ahead to Peters, who broke in and finished.

“Coach Hagerty always says the third goal is the most important goal, and that one put it away,” Peters said. “Liam played a great ball. It was a 50-50 ball, and I won it and finished.”

Yarmouth’s defense stymied the Black Raiders throughout and never surrendered a shot on frame as the Clippers ran out the clock.

“Last year put a lot of things into perspective for a lot of people, and I think that helped this year’s team,” Hagerty said. “This year’s team was expected to win, but didn’t play under pressure. We told them to play well, and the winning would take care of itself.”