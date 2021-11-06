Samir Sayed set up two goals and Waynflete of Portland came from behind to win its third consecutive Class C boys’ soccer state championship Saturday.

The Flyers beat Northern Maine champion Fort Kent 2-1 at Presque Isle Middle School. Waynflete also beat the Warriors in the 2018 state final, 3-1, and then made it back-to-back titles with a 4-0 victory over Mt. View in 2019. There was no state tournament in 2020.

Fort Kent (15-3) took advantage of one of its few offensive opportunities by converting a mishandled corner kick with a little less than 14 minutes remaining in the first half. Caleb Lavertu scored off an assist from Kaden Theriault.

Waynflete (14-2-2) tied it five minutes later when Sayed, a senior, attacked the right corner and fed a centering pass to sophomore Jacob Woodman, whose initial shot was blocked by a defender. Woodman quickly took another and found the left side of the net to make it 1-1.

Midway through the second half, Sayed attacked from the left side and negotiated his way through three defenders before sliding a pass to senior Henry Hart, who one-timed a shot from 16 yards into the top right corner.

Lincoln Smith and Niko Kirby shared goaltending duties for Waynflete, with Smith making two saves in the first half and Kirby three in the second. The Flyers held a decisive advantage in time of possession, shots on goal (14-6) and corner kicks (9-4).

Fort Kent keeper Drew Deschanes finished with 11 saves. The Warriors have reached three of the last four state finals.

GIRLS

MARANACOOK 5, BUCKSPORT 0: Emily Harper scored in each half, and the Black Bears (16-1-1) also got goals from Grace Dwyer, Addie Watson and Ella Schmidt to beat the Bucks (17-1) for their first Class C state championship.

Harper opened the scoring 15:45 into the match with a shot from just inside the penalty box that found the bottom right corner of the net.

Dwyer converted a free kick to make it 2-0 going into halftime, and Maranacook poured it on from there.

Bucksport was making its first appearance in a state final. Maranacook was the runner-up in 2018.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous