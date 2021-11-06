ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to former starter JT Daniels, leading No. 1 Georgia to a 43-6 win over Missouri on Saturday.

The game opened new questions for Georgia at quarterback while affirming the Bulldogs’ season-long defensive dominance. Missouri was held to 273 total yards in Georgia’s seventh game of the season allowing no more than 10 points.

Missouri’s Tyler Badie, the SEC’s leading rusher, was held to 41 yards on the ground.

Georgia (9-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) was impressive in scoring 40 unanswered points after Missouri’s early 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs began the day leading the nation with their average of 6.6 points allowed per game.

Georgia led 34-3 before Missouri freshman quarterback Tyler Macon’s 28-yard pass to Tauskie Dove set up a first down at the Georgia 3 in the final minute. The Georgia defense held on three plays from the 1.

Daniels, who opened the season as Georgia’s starter before suffering a lat injury, came off the sideline to make his first appearance since late September.

Bennett, making his fifth consecutive start, enjoyed one of his best games. The former walk-on completed 13 of 19 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels entered the game midway through the third quarter.

(6) OHIO STATE 26, NEBRASKA 17: C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns, Ohio State’s defense came up with a pair of stops after the Cornhuskers (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) had pulled within six points, and the sixth-ranked Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) got out of Memorial Stadium with a win.

The Buckeyes’ nation-leading offense managed only two field goals in the second half, allowing the Cornhuskers — a two-touchdown underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook — to make it a one-score game until Noah Ruggles kicked a 46-yard field goal with 1:29 left.

NORTH CAROLINA 58, (10) WAKE FOREST 55: Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns to help the Tar Heels (5-4) rally from 18 down in the third quarter to stun 10th-ranked Wake Forest, handing the Demon Deacons their first loss in a nonconference matchup of instate Atlantic Coast Conference teams, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Chandler’s big day included a 50-yard breakaway run with 1:12 left. That was the final blow for the Tar Heels as they rallied from a huge third-quarter deficit to beat the Demon Deacons for the second straight year, following a 21-point comeback last year by erasing a 45-27 deficit with 7:38 left in the third.

(15) MISSISSIPPI 27, LIBERTY 14: Matt Corral threw for 324 yards and a touchdown to lead the Rebels (7-2) past the Flames (7-3) and former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze, in Oxford, Mississippi.

Corral continued to build a Heisman Trophy resume, completing 20 of 27 passes, including six completions of 20-plus yards.

MEMPHIS 28, (23) SMU 25: Seth Henigan threw for 392 yards and two touchdowns, and Memphis’ defense stymied the Mustangs (7-2, 3-2 AAC) in a victory in Memphis, Tennessee.

It took a stout defensive effort in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory for the Tigers (5-4, 2-3 American Athletic Conference).

NOTES

JAMES MADISON: James Madison decided Saturday to pursue a move to the Sun Belt Conference despite being told by the Colonial Athletic Association that it will be barred from participating in CAA championships before its actual departure.

The Dukes’ withdrawal from the CAA is effective June 30, 2022, the CAA said.

