On Friday at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., I attended the funeral of Gen. Colin L. Powell, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and subsequently secretary of state. On Saturday I’ll be attending a celebration of David T. Flanagan’s life at Hannaford Hall on the USM Campus. I had the opportunity to work closely with both – the one during my career in the Navy and the other in the 17 years since I returned to Maine. They lived their lives in different orbits and professions but both selflessly sought the same outcome – enhancement of civic virtue. I deeply respected and admired them and the power of their personal example. They possessed an uncommon ability to inspire and move people toward outcomes that served the common good.

I spent a good part of the past couple of weeks reflecting on their lives. The more I reflected the more I came to realize the deep similarities of their core values. I believe that is not mere coincidence. I will leave it to others to opine on the specific issues they addressed and shaped and instead share what I believe were those common core values and beliefs that shaped their well-lived, consequential lives.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Gregory G. Johnson is a retired Navy admiral who lives in Harpswell.

They were family men. Both were quick to insist that any personal success they achieved was due to the values instilled by their parents and subsequently the love and support of their wives. Powell always said his wife, Alma, was the “most impressive, substantive person he had ever met.” People who attended the recent Maine State Chamber of Commerce tribute to Flanagan could not help but be moved by the tribute he paid to his parents and wife, Kaye.

Secondly, both men respected others with a strong humanistic belief in the dignity of each human being. They were empathetic, respectful listeners. They sought the best in people both individually and collectively as members of public and private institutions. They not only sought out the best in people but believed it was their duty as leaders to help individuals and organizations achieve their respective best.

Thirdly, it was never about them. It was always about the team, the community, the state, the nation, and indeed the world. They possessed a good deal of self-confidence and, more importantly, self-respect, which fueled their work but not their egos. They believed that success was a team sport. When things went well, credit must be shared across the entire organization. Powell wrote that “people need recognition and a sense of worth as much as they need food and water.”

All Mainers know that Flanagan was calm and reassuring in good as well as difficult times. His calm leadership in the aftermath of the 1998 ice storm is the stuff of legend. This is a fourth common trait both possessed. Powell had his 13 Rules of Key Life Principles. Rule #10 was “Remain calm. Be kind.” He noted that when situations become chaotic in the heat of battle, kindness, like calmness, reassures followers and holds their confidence.

Fifth, I believe that while both were aware of their fears they never took counsel of them. They sought the facts. They did not shy away from hard decisions but rather took them on directly and, to the extent possible, proactively. Both did all they could to learn and understand all facets of the many thorny, complex issues they faced. At the end of the day, Powell went forward with his informed, “fearless instinct.” Flanagan was known as the “Turnaround Specialist of Maine.” He didn’t earn that distinction by taking counsel of his fears.

Finally, we are all better for the fact that neither of them had much capacity for saying “no” when difficult issues came calling. Both were endowed with a deep classical sense of civic virtue much as the Founding Fathers envisioned it. It was an inner voice that I would characterize as a deep, abiding desire to serve the common good.

In 1858 President Lincoln reminded our nation that a “A house divided against itself, cannot stand.” At this moment in our nation’s journey as the longest running democratic nation state in history, we seem to be at a loss as to how to come together in a spirit of common purpose to address our many vexing issues. We are in desperate need of more citizens in the mold of Colin Powell and David Flanagan. My hope is that as we reflect on the personal example of their consequential lives well lived, it will inspire and beget a new generation of leaders who are healers, builders, and purveyors of the better angels of this great nation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous