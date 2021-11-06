WATERBORO — Emily Supple hit the post twice Saturday afternoon, but more importantly, she also found the net twice.

And as a result, Cape Elizabeth’s girls’ soccer team is the Class B state champion.

Again.

Facing Hermon at Massabesic High, the Capers got a goal in each half from Supple and another from Maggie Cochran to defeat the Hawks, 3-0.

Cape Elizabeth finished the season 17-1, ended Hermon’s campaign at 17-1 and won the Gold Ball for the third straight postseason and for the ninth time overall.

“It’s incredible,” said Supple. “I’ve looked forward to this game since I got on the field my freshman year. To play with my best friend, Maggie, and to end on a good note is such a great feeling.”

Cape Elizabeth pressed the pace early and was rewarded in the fourth minute with a penalty kick after Penny Haydar was taken down in the box.

Supple did the honors and continued her torrid postseason by beating Hermon goalkeeper Bella Bowden with a hard, low shot into the right corner of the goal for a 1-0 lead.

“Penny just looked at me and goes, ‘You’re taking it,’ so I just stepped up and took it,” said Supple. “I knew I hit it well.”

Supple nearly doubled the lead in the 10th minute, but her blast hit the far post, and when she got to the rebound, Supple shot just high.

The Hawks nearly tied it in the 16th minute when a through ball from Sydney Gallop found Lyndsee Reed. Reed got past prone Capers goalkeeper Elise Branch (seven saves), but she couldn’t collect the ball and turn and shoot before the Cape Elizabeth defense got back to break up the play.

The Capers then made it 2-0 with 15:27 to go in the first half when Cochran was the beneficiary of a fortunate bounce.

After freshman C.C. Duryee played the ball in, Hermon couldn’t clear it and the ball landed at Cochran’s feet. All she had to do was send it home with her left foot for a 2-0 advantage.

“C.C. worked hard to get on the ball and it was luck that the ball landed right in front of me,” said Cochran, who scored three times in a 2019 state final win over Hermon.

Late in the half, Supple hit the post again, and the Hawks, thanks in part to six saves from Bowden, were still in the game at the break.

Cape Elizabeth put it away with 18:12 remaining. Piper Duryee set up Supple with a nice through ball and Supple tapped it past Bowden.

The Capers, who finished with a 13-7 shots advantage, kept the Hawks off the board from there and the celebration began.

“I think we would have (won) last year, too,” said Cape Elizabeth Coach Graham Forsyth, referencing the 2020 playoffs that were called off because of the pandemic. “For this group of seniors to win their final game, it’s quite special.”

