WATERBORO —They faced some unusual pressure in the second half but the Windham High girls’ soccer team completed what they came for: winning the Class A state championship and finishing off an unbeaten season.

The Eagles (19-0) scored three goals in the first half and then held off a determined Brunswick (15-3) team for a 3-1 win at Massabesic High on Saturday to complete a dominant season that saw them outscore their opponents 100-9.

“Just grit, determination, and playing for each other,” said Windham senior forward Sarah Talon. “We all wanted it so bad. And we just knew from the very start it was going to be a tough game but we knew what had to done and we worked at it and went and got it.”

It’s Windham’s first state title since winning back-to-back crowns in 2013 and 2014. Brunswick was making its first appearance in a state final since winning in 2009.

Windham’s 100th goal of 2021 was critical. Junior midfielder Abbey Thornton found herself with enough space to unleash a shot from the center of the field about 28 yards from goal. She drilled it into the top shelf for a 3-0 lead with just 46 seconds left in the first half.

“That third goal just killed us,” said Brunswick Coach Martyn Davison.

Thornton opened the scoring in the 24th minute when, stationed near the far post, she headed in a strong corner kick from Stella Jarvis.

“Stella always puts great corners on and I was just there and ready,” Thornton said.

Five minutes later senior Talon converted a cross from Emily Talbot, knocking in a soft, low left-footed shot with excellent placement into the far corner.

Up three goals and with an 11-4 edge in shot attempts in the first half, Windham dropped Talon back to play defense and looked to counter with limited players at the offensive end. That allowed Brunswick, which routinely pushed all of its field players into the action, to gain significantly more possession.

Eventually that paid off when a Windham foul earned Brunswick a direct kick from the far left side. Logan Brown made the chance pay off with a high, on-target shot that glanced off the hands of leaping Windham goalie Eliza Trafford (six saves).

“That goal gave them life and kept it a game until the very end,” said Windham Coach Deb LeBel.

Brunswick continued to pressure and Windham looked rattled for several minutes, content to boot the ball either out of bounds or up the field to space where Brunswick would regain control – a sharp contrast to the Eagles’ normally poised, possession-oriented style. Eventually, Windham did settle down and handled its defensive tasks relatively easily over the final six-plus minutes. Thornton also missed a penalty kick opportunity.

“The second half was phenomenal. We came out and battled,” Davison said. “If we’d gotten one earlier we might have made a game of it.”

