DENVER — Nikola Jokic blocked Jae’Sean Tate’s drive to the basket as time ran out and the short-handed Denver Nuggets escaped with a 95-94 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday.
Jokic finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds in the absence of forward Michael Porter Jr.
Porter left the game with 4:50 remaining in the first quarter and didn’t return because of what the team called lower back soreness. Porter missed a fast-break layup early in the game and came up the court gingerly. He stayed in the game for more than four minutes before leaving.
Aaron Gordon had nine points, including a pair of corner 3-pointers, his last one with 51.4 seconds left that gave Denver the lead.
The Nuggets had a chance to go up by three but P.J. Dozier missed a shot with 12.8 left. The Rockets raced down the court and got the ball to Tate, who drove baseline and went up for a possible winning basket but Jokic blocked it.
Jokic also had a block in the final seconds at Minnesota to preserve a win against the Timberwolves on Oct. 30.
