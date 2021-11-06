CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton on Saturday, dismissing the former NHL forward with the team off to a rough start in his fourth season.

Colliton, who turns 37 in January, was in the first year of a two-year contract extension.

Assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank also were let go. Derek King was promoted from the AHL’s Rockford to replace Colliton on an interim basis.

Chicago lost 5-1 at Winnipeg on Friday night, dropping 1-9-2 after beginning the season with playoff aspirations.

Colliton’s dismissal is the latest chapter in a rough stretch for what was once regarded as one of the NHL’s marquee franchises.

The Blackhawks published a report on Oct. 26 that showed senior leaders with the organization largely ignored allegations that assistant coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted former first-round pick Kyle Beach during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup title in 2010. Aldrich told investigators the encounter was consensual.

Stan Bowman, Chicago’s general manager and president of hockey operations, and team executive Al MacIsaac resigned in the wake of the report, and the NHL fined the team $2 million. Joel Quenneville, the Blackhawks’ coach at the time of the alleged assault, stepped down as coach of the Florida Panthers.

The firing of Colliton, by contrast, was prompted by the team’s on-ice performance.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

LIGHTNING 5, SENATORS 3: Steven Stamkos scored his sixth goal of the season to break a tie midway through the third period and Ondrej Palat added game-winner as Tampa Bay won in Ottawa, Ontario.

Victor Hedman, Jan Rutta, and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning and Brian Elliott stopped 24 shots.

Connor Brown, newly appointed captain Brady Tkachuk, and Logan Shaw scored for Ottawa and Matt Murray made 29 saves.

Stamkos was left alone at the side of the net as Victor Mete had a defensive breakdown and buried the loose puck.

Shaw tipped in a goal late in the game, but Cirelli added an empty-net goal to seal it.

Trailing 1-0, Brown tied the game for Ottawa early in the second on a fantastic effort at the end of a long shift. Brown forced a turnover inside the zone, drove to the net and beat Elliott up high.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »