BRUNSWICK — Brendan Costa threw two fourth quarter touchdown passes and Bowdoin missed a field goal as time expired to give Bates a 25-24 win on Saturday evening.

Costa’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Derek Marino with 3:08 left in the fourth gave Bates a one-point lead. Bowdoin drove inside the 10 and attempted a field goal, but Sean Mitchell missed from 28 yards.

Bates improves to 2-6 overall, 1-1 in the Colby-Bates-Bowdoin series. The Bobcats lost to Colby, who plays Bowdoin (1-7) next week, 10-2 on Oct. 30.

Costa completed 9 of 26 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 97 yards.

Andre Eden rushed 30 times for 109 yards and three TDs for Bowdoin.

TUFTS 26, COLBY 21: Michael Berluti threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Billy Dunn early in the fourth quarter and the Jumbos (3-5) beat the Mules (3-5) in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Colby fell behind 14-0 in the first half before tying it with two touchdowns late in the second quarter. Matt Hersch threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Matt Panker with 5:08 left in the second and Donovan Ganges score at the end of the quarter. The Mules then took the lead on a 56-yard run by Devin Marrocco early in the third.

Tufts got within a point when Tyler Johnson scored on a 1-yard run with 3:51 left in the third, but missed the kick.

Hersch completed 15 of 27 passes for 242 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Colby.

HUSSON 24, SALVE REGINA 10: Nic Visser threw for a touchdown and ran for a score in the first quarter as the Eagles (7-2, 4-1 CCC)started fast and beat the Seahawks (8-2, 4-2) in Bangor.

Visser completed 25 of 35 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 5-yard TD pass to Aidan Hogan early in the first, then ran for a 7-yard score. Aaron Paradis added a 32-yard field goal to give Husson a 17-0 lead at the half.

Salve Regina scored on a 54-yard TD pass from Jack Maguire to Max DeVito in the third quarter and a 20-yard field goal by Max Ward in the third, but got no closer. Cristian Walker caught an 8-yard TD pass from Visser late in the fourth.

Garrett Poussard had 106 yards rushing for Husson.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 24, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 17: Jamison Gill intercepted a pass late in the fourth quarter to secure the victory as the Golden Bears (6-3, 4-1 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (3-5, 1-4) in Biddeford.

The two teams traded leads four times through the first three quarters but Ian Britt’s 1-yard TD run with 4:08 left in the fourth put Western New England ahead for good.

Britt had 10 carries for 49 yards for the Golden Bears, who ran for 163 yards.

