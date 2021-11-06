STANDISH — Gus Ford scored in the second overtime with an assist from Kuma Onyejose as the St. Joseph’s men’s soccer team earned a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament with a 1-0 win over Norwich in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference tournament title game on Saturday.

St. Joseph’s, the No. 1 seed in the GNAC tournament, improves to 16-1-2, 13-0 in the conference. No. 2 Norwich ends the season at 14-3-1, 10-1 in the conference. The NCAA tournament bracket will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

David Walbridge had seven saves for the Monks, while Robert Wagenseller had two saves for Norwich.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 1, COLBY 0: Jake Creus scored the winner with 41 seconds left, with assists from Rye Jaran and Bruce Doyle, as the top-seeded Camels (14-3) outlasted the seven-seeded Mules (7-8-1) in a NESCAC semifinal at New London, Connecticut.

Noah Jackson had five saves for Colby, while Sam Maidenburg needed just a single save to record the shutout for Connecticut College.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 3, TUFTS 1: Abby Bashaw scored in the first quarter and Manveer Sandhu in the second as the third-seeded Polar Bears (14-3) beat the Jumbos (13-4) in a NECAC semifinal in Middlebury, Vermont.

Bowdoin advances to the conference championship game against No. 1 MIddlebury, who beat Trinity 4-0 in the other semifinal, on Sunday.

Georgie Coetzer also scored for Bowdoin. Reegan McCluskey had the lone goal for Tufts.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 83, NAVY PREP 50: Ashleigh Mathisen had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Seawolves (2-1) beat the Midshipwomen (1-1) in South Portland.

Hannah Richard added 11 points and eight assists for SMCC.

Shannon Clarke and Rishiya Howell had 17 points each for Navy Prep.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »