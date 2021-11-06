BASEBALL

The Chicago White Sox have exercised their $16 million club option for reliever Craig Kimbrel and declined their option on infielder César Hernández.

The team announced the moves on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Kimbrel struggled after he was acquired in a July trade with the crosstown Cubs for infielder Nick Madrigal and reliever Codi Heuer.

Kimbrel had a sparkling 0.49 ERA and 23 saves in 39 games with the Cubs, making the NL All-Star team. But the White Sox used the right-hander in a setup role in front of All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, and Kimbrel had a 5.09 ERA in 24 games for the AL Central champions.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: It took only seven minutes of the Manchester derby to be in no doubt about the parlous state of United.

When Eric Bailly clumsily intercepted João Cancelo’s cross to divert the ball into his own net it was the start of another agonizing Old Trafford encounter with a now far superior rival.

The only surprise from Saturday’s derby was United escaping with a 2-0 loss to Manchester City after Bernardo Silva beat goalkeeper David De Gea at his near post in stoppage time.

• Norwich earned its first Premier League victory of the season by scoring early and hanging on to beat Brentford 2-1.

• Matej Vydra pounced late to stun sloppy Chelsea and give Burnley a 1-1 draw in the English Premier League.

• Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher scored in a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton to follow up on a triumph last weekend at Manchester City.

TENNIS

PARIS MASTERS: Novak Djokovic will end the year at No. 1 for a record seventh time after rallying to beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) in the semifinals in Paris.

Djokovic, who also stays on course for a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title, moved one ahead of American Pete Sampras, who secured his six top year-end finishes from 1993-98.

The top-ranked Serb has also reached a record-extending seventh final here, where he faces Russian Daniil Medvedev after losing to him in straight sets in the U.S. Open final two months ago. Djokovic had not played since.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Thomas Pieters and Matthieu Pavon will enter the final round of the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura, Portugal, sharing a four-shot lead after the pair rose to the top of the leaderboard.

The two leaders both carded a third round of 6-under 65. Pavon of France hit eight birdies to go with two bogeys, while Belgium’s Pieters recovered from a double bogey on the fifth by making an eagle and five birdies on the back nine.

