ORONO — Any playoff hopes the University of Maine’s football team harbored disappeared Saturday afternoon.

Ty Son Lawton scored two touchdowns and the Stony Brook defense came up with two huge interceptions as the Seawolves defeated Maine 22-17 before a crowd of 4,137 at Alfond Stadium.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Black Bears, dropping them to 4-5 overall, 3-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association. Stony Brook’s win was its third in a row, improving it to 4-5 and 3-3.

Trailing 22-17 with under 4:00 remaining, Maine forced a punt and got the ball at its 44 with 2:30 remaining. But on first down, Derek Robertson was flushed from the pocket and his pass into the middle of the field was intercepted by Tyler King to secure the win for Stony Brook.

Robertson was 17 for 32 for 160 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw two interceptions. Freddie Brock rushed for 82 yards.

Lawton rushed for 96 yards and one touchdown and caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Tyquell Fields.

Maine controlled the third quarter but only could muster a 36-yard field goal from Jonny Messina, which cut the deficit to 16-10.

Robertson threw an interception into the end zone, caught by Randy Pringle, to stop another Maine drive. Then, facing a fourth-and-1 at the Maine 34 early in the fourth, Coach Nick Charlton sent out the punt unit.

Then he called time out, changed his mind and Robertson was stuffed on a sneak. Stony Brook took over and Tyquell Fields passed nine yards to Lawton for a touchdown. The PAT was missed, but the Seawolves led 22-10 with 10:47 left.

Maine came back, getting a 10-yard touchdown pass from Robertson to Jacob Hennie with 3:49 remaining that brought the Black Bears within 22-17.

Stony Brook led 16-7 at the half, and Maine was fortunate it was that close. The Black Bears came out flat, the offense did little (they were outgained 250-89), and he defense couldn’t stop the Seawolves on third down (6-for-10).

But Maine’s defense did stiffen when needed, holding the Seawolves to three field goals. And it was the defense providing the spark when Shakur Smalls intercepted a Fields pass in the end zone with the Black Bears trailing 16-0.

On the first offensive play after that, Brock ran for 69 yards. Two plays later, he took a short pass from Robertson and scored to make it 16-7.

Stony Brook’s Angelo Guglielmello kicked field goals of 38 and 37 yards in the first quarter. Then the Seawolves got a marvelous 9-yard touchdown run from Lawton to make it 16-0 just 45 seconds into the second. Lawton started to his right, finding his path blocked by pretty much the entire Maine defense. So he stopped, reversed field and ran all the way across to the left for the score.

Guglielmello’s third field goal, a 30-yarder, made it 16-0 with 9:59 left in the second.

Penalties again hurt Maine, with eight for 74 yards in the first half. Maine was 0-for-4 on third downs in the half and had the ball for only 8:03.

NOTES: Wide receiver Andre Miller was out for Maine. He suffered a hamstring injury a week ago. Also out were defensive ends Justin Sambu and Jamehl Wiley and offensive left guard Matthias Staalsoe.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »