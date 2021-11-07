Royal River Park in Yarmouth follows beautiful and dramatic features that have emerged from the water’s historic use for paper milling. Near where the river meets the sea, a reservoir remains, perfectly framing the Sparhawk Mill, which is now home to a top-rated restaurant. Just a few blocks in different directions find marinas and Main Street shops and amenities.

Set a few hundred yards from the reservoir is 110 Bridge Street, an architect-designed home on a ½ acre lot. Renowned builder, Todd Slocum, completed the home in 2009. It blends farmhouse and cottage styles, all finished with sumptuous stones and contemporary lighting. Efficiency-minded systems include geothermal heating and cooling, roof mounted solar panels, a mini-split and natural gas boiler.

Entering the foyer, you’ll feel radiant heat in the concrete floors while marveling at the high-end mill-work. Find strong, prairie-style lines in the fence-post balustrades, entryway windowpanes and magnificent support beams in the open plan dining/living rooms. Functional design and superior craftsmanship define every room in this nearly 4,000 SF home.

The primary bedroom suite is on the first floor with two more bedrooms upstairs. Also on the second level, above the oversized, three-car garage, is a two-bedroom suite. It includes a full kitchen, open living area, exercise room, laundry and separate entrance. This home, already superb, is a legal two-family that could become an income opportunity.

110 Bridge St. is listed by Hona Longstaff of Keller Williams Realty. Please contact Hona at (207) 831-6351 or [email protected].

