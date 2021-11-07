"Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns," wrote Mary Ann Evans, who later took the pen name George Eliot, to her tutor Maria Evans when she was about 22 years old. Press Herald photographers recorded the rich reds, greens, golds and browns of the season.
A friendship sloop sails on Casco Bay, framed by fall colors. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Alicia Dickson of Portland stops to take pictures of the foliage while walking with her dog, Sugar, at Baxter Woods in Portland. Dickson recently moved from Denver, Colorado, after falling in love with Maine while visiting the state. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Leaves float along the edge of the Saco River on Oct. 15. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
On Nov. 2, a tree with only a few leaves left hanging frames the mill buildings reflected in a calm Number One Pond in Sanford. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Clouds roll in over the mountain tops in Fryeburg as a few trees show their colors as seen from Jockey Cap on Oct. 16. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Kyle Bennett of South Portland pats his golden retriever, Brody, on the head after fetching a ball at Bug Light Park. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Fall foliage is juxtaposed with evergreens at Baxter Woods in Portland. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Katie Perry and Taylor Raine, both of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, cast long shadows as they walk at Evergreen Cemetery, framed by golden leaves. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
In mid-October, late-blooming dahlias fill a bicycle’s basket at the community garden at Hinckley Park in South Portland. Michele McDonald/Staff Photographer
Fallen leaves are illuminated by late-afternoon sun at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Joel Raffety of Portland walks while his son Lincoln, 5, rides his bike at Evergreen Cemetery on Nov. 5. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Autumn is in full color at Scarborough Marsh, as seen from Black Point Road. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Ducks float in the Fore River in South Portland. Michele McDonald/Staff Photographer
Maple leaves glow scarlet and gold in late afternoon sunlight. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
A pig, a dog and a dinosaur pause in the fallen leaves during a neighborhood Halloween parade in South Portland. Michele McDonald/Staff Photographer
Yellow leaves light up the woods along a rock wall in Parsonsfield on Oct. 16. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Snow glows in the sunlight on top of the White Mountains in New Hampshire, framed by trees in Cornish on Oct. 20. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Leaves and grass in Scarborough are coated with frost on the morning of Nov. 4. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Autumn colors light up a trail at Baxter Woods in Portland. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Maple leaves are illuminated by late-afternoon sunlight at Pine Grove Preserve in Falmouth. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
An oak leaf sits in between two large oak trees at Pleasant Point Park in Buxton. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Canada geese fly in a V formation in South Portland. During migration, the V formation conserves their energy, with each bird flying slightly above the bird in front of them, resulting in a reduction of wind resistance. The birds take turns leading the group and fall back when they tire. Michele McDonald/Staff Photographer
Leaves are illuminated by late-afternoon sunlight at Pine Grove Preserve in Falmouth. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Fall brings earlier sunsets like this one on Nov. 2, highlighting utility lines along Route 99 in the Blueberry Barrens of Kennebunk. With the return to standard time on Sunday, sunset on Monday will be at 4:23 pm. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
