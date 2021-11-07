In photos: Scenes of fall in Maine

"Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns," wrote Mary Ann Evans, who later took the pen name George Eliot, to her tutor Maria Evans when she was about 22 years old. Press Herald photographers recorded the rich reds, greens, golds and browns of the season.

