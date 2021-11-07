AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s moose hunters have not had a lot of success this fall.
The state is home to an annual fall moose hunt that attracts tens of thousands of applicants for a limited number of permits. The season doesn’t end until late November, but the percentage of moose harvested is likely to be among the lowest in state history, the Bangor Daily News reported.
A little more than 2,500 moose had been tagged among about 3,800 permits by Oct. 31, the Daily News reported. That means only 67% of hunters have successfully taken a moose, which would be one of the most unsuccessful years since the modern hunt began in 1980.
The lowest harvest on record was 65% in 2014. The success rate for the past decade is 72%.
Wildlife managers in the state said they’re not overly concerned about the slow hunting season. One factor that hurt hunters was the warm weather, which reduced the movement of bull moose, they said.
