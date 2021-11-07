CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night in Derek King’s NHL coaching debut.

DeBrincat finished a 2-on-1 break and give-and-go with Patrick Kane to lift the Blackhawks to just their second win. DeBrincat got a return pass from Kane and popped his seventh goal of the season past Juuse Saros from the left side of the net.

After scoring, DeBrincat scooped the puck from the back of the net, presumably for King. The 54-year-old King was promoted from the Blackhawks top minor league club, Rockford of the AHL, to Chicago’s interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Saturday following a 1-9-2 start.

Chicago’s Brandon Hagel and Nashville’s Alexandre Carrier scored 1:50 apart in the second period for the only goals in regulation.

RED WINGS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2: Pius Suter and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist, and Detroit won at home.

Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings. Sam Gagner, Filip Hronek and Nick Leddy each had two assists, and Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »