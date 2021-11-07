SEWICKLEY, Pa. – Evelyn Louise Harding, 88, of Sewickley, Pa. graduated to glory Oct. 14, 2021. She died peacefully as her caregiver read to her from the Scriptures.

Evelyn was born Nov. 18, 1932 in Unity, Maine to Oliver J. and Thalia L. Harding. She is survived by her dearest friend of 62 years, Betty L. Mohler, and many cousins, friends, and caregivers.

Evelyn graduated from Unity High School in 1951, and pursued a degree in Business Administration at Husson College, Bangor, Maine, Hunter College, New York, N.Y., and Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa. She spent 23 years working for the Gulf Oil Corporation in various roles and retired in 1985 as the Director of Salary and Benefits Administration. After retirement, Evelyn became an entrepreneur when she founded The Cornerstone, a beloved Christian bookstore in Sewickley.

After her second retirement from the Cornerstone, Evelyn spent her time playing bridge, traveling, reading, attending the symphony and many bible studies and worship services at St. Stephen’s Church, Sewickley, where she came to know Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1981.

Evelyn loved life and time with friends and will be remembered for her laughter and smiles.﻿

A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen’s Church, on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be given

in her memory to

Anglicans for Life or

St. Stephen’s Church. http://www.AnglicansForLife.org, http://www.ststephenschurch.net

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous