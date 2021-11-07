LIMINGTON – Dennis Ernest Burt, 57, of Limington, left this world on his own terms, at his home, Nov. 1, 2021, with the love of his life, Linda Grizzard, by his side. Even though he could be a pain in the butt (which was a lot), she loved him so and took care of him until the end.

Dennis was the last child born to Maynard N. and Doris E. (Spearin) Burt Sr. on Nov. 26, 1963. Dennis grew up in South Portland, with the help of his sister, Joanne. She had a strong, loving hand with him while their parents worked. He loved her so, that he called her “Sister-Mother”. He went to all the local schools and graduated in 1982.

He started work early, while going to school. His first job was as a paperboy delivering newspapers around the neighborhood. He moved on to maintenance at Quality Inn. From there, he worked at Arrow Reality, again in maintenance, until his on-the-job injury. When he was able, he helped out his brothers, James and Maynard with their business, J and M Towing and Garage. He worked closely with his brothers and sisters while their Dad took care of the bookkeeping. Their Mom was known to bring lunch to feed the “crew” everyday. After the business closed, Dennis found jobs around in the mechanic world until his health started failing.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents; brothers Maynard N. “Butch” Burt Jr. and Bruce E. Burt.

He is survived by his siblings Joanne (Ernie) Mills, Norma McNamara, and James Burt, sister-in-law, Nancy Burt; also his “Apples of his eye”, his nieces Billie McNamara and Noelle (Scott and their son Ronan) Walth, which he loved so; his nephews Bruce Burt Jr., Chad Burt (Tiffany) and their children Chad T. and Silas E. Burt.

He is also survived by two very best friends Hector “Felix” (Melissa) Morrobel and Mark Kennedy. Dennis was extremely grateful to have them both in his life. To Dennis they were his brothers. Felix and Mark went above and beyond for any needs that Dennis and Linda may have had. Very special thanks go out to them for all that they have done.

Heartfelt thanks to the dedication provided by nurse, Diane from the Beacon Hospice.

Dennis leaves behind so many loved ones and friends. He was quite the character. Everyone has that special story about him. We will all cherish our memories and carry them with us. Until we meet again, fly high, love and peace.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish. At the conclusion of the visiting hours a time of sharing will be offered. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Guest Book