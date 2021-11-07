SACO – Emily M. Brown, of Saco, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Brentwood Center in Yarmouth.

She was born in Biddeford, a daughter of Herbert and Cordelia (Benoit) Buzzell. She was educated at Biddeford High School.

Emily was employed in various local shoe shops including Herman Shoe. She loved working at the Fairfield Elementary School and her time working for the Goodwill store in Biddeford.

Emily had many interesting hobbies. She was a huge Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley fan. She followed the Hall of Famer, Roger Clemens throughout his baseball career.

She was a follower of the Sacred Social Gatherings/Native American Culture (powwows) held by many North American communities. These events include: drumming, dancing, singing, socializing … to honor their tribal cultures. She made many friends and cherished these relationships. She will be sadly missed.

She was predeceased by her first husband, George H. Boutin in 1995 and by her second husband, Lawrence N. Brown Sr. in 1993.

She is survived by six children, Karen Herring and husband Wesley of Seattle, Wash., Brenda LaBreck of Maine, Craig Boutin of Waterville, Gayle Pattiasina of Dover, N.H., Shelley Richardson and Todd Miller of Maine, and Lawrence “Scott” Brown Jr. and Arlene Green of New Hampshire. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Matthew, Melody, Angela, Crystal, Anthony, Jeffrey, Joshua, Christopher, Jessica, Jazmine and Keith; plus many, many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Per her request, private services were held. Burial took place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Emily’s memorial page, please visit: http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Emily’s memory to: The Dementia Society http://www.dementiasociety.charityproud.org/donate or Alzheimer’s

Foundation of America http://www.alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/

Guest Book