YARMOUTH – Frank Henry Watson, of Yarmouth, passed away peacefully at the age of 74 on Oct. 24, 2021 in Yarmouth.

Frank was born in Birstein, Germany Nov. 11, 1946, after the end of World War II. Frank was the first of four sons of Gerda Fuchs Watson and Carlisle Watson who raised their family in Yarmouth.

Frank grew up in Yarmouth and went to Yarmouth High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served his country until 1967. He was a United States Veteran, who took great pride in sharing his birthday with Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Frank worked as a truck driver for most of his working career. He drove tractor-trailer trucks all over the United States which enabled him to see most of the country. He enjoyed being out on the road and loved to share stories of the places he visited. Frank was a loyal New England Patriots fan and he enjoyed bantering with his sons after the games.

He is survived by two brothers, Guy and wife Carol of North Yarmouth, Dennis and wife Dodie of Richmond; his oldest son, Aaron and wife Jodi of Yarmouth; his grandson, Ben and step-granddaughters Sophie and Lucy; and several nieces and nephews.

Frank is predeceased by his parents Carlisle and Gerda; his brother, Barry; and most recently his beloved son, Travis Watson who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 6, 2021.

A private family graveside military service will take place at the Maine Veterans’ Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd. in Augusta on Nov. 10 where he will be buried alongside of his son, Travis Watson, who served in the United States Air Force.

